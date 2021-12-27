AllSafe Hits One Day Trading Volume of $16.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 21% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, AllSafe has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. AllSafe has a market cap of $117,767.20 and approximately $16.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00037510 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

