Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,232,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147,315 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Ally Financial worth $62,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 17,323 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,242,000 after purchasing an additional 42,192 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,527,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $47.58 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.25 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.77.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.15%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $895,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.47.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

