Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Down 9.9%

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) was down 9.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $174.42 and last traded at $175.02. Approximately 4,265 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 643,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.35.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALNY. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.28 and its 200-day moving average is $185.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The company had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.18) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

