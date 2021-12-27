Alpaca Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $85.90 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $85.90 million and approximately $10.07 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00062085 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,055.32 or 0.07910626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00079683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00058262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,221.75 or 0.99917216 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007553 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

