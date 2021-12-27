Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Trading Up 8.4%

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.07 and last traded at $22.07. Approximately 1,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 114,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.36.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TKNO shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 17.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

