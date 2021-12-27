Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Trimmed by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.4% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total transaction of $8,127,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 203,191 shares of company stock worth $447,222,789 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,960.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,916.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,789.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.