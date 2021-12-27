Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.8% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $163,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 48.5% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 30.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $355,027,000 after purchasing an additional 31,374 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 10,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,687,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 24,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,146,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,191 shares of company stock worth $447,222,789. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $13.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,956.06. 5,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,725. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,916.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,789.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

