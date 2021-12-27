Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,477,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $641,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $3,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,938.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,696.10 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,904.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,758.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

