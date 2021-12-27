Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.4% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,938.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,696.10 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,904.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,758.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

