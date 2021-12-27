Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM) traded up 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.99. 196,749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,015,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 38.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM)

Alphamin Resources Corp. engages in the extraction and sale of tin concentrates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company's flagship property is the Mpama North Tin project. It has five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering 1,270 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphamin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphamin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.