Alphr finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,417.00 (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. Alphr finance has a market capitalization of $325,643.08 and $10,417.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Alphr finance coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alphr finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00062992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.69 or 0.07907716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00075897 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,422.20 or 0.99892708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00053638 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007824 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Alphr finance Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Buying and Selling Alphr finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphr finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alphr finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alphr finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphr finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.