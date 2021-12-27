Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 12,383 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alta Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,383 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 325,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 17,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 35.4% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 45,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.82 and a 200-day moving average of $166.75. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.47 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $442.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

