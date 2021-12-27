Amalgamated Bank Cuts Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 4.1% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 69,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in FMC by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 28,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in FMC by 5.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,064,000 after acquiring an additional 29,165 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in FMC by 27.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management grew its position in FMC by 47.1% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.43.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $109.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

