Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Wingstop worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 652,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,987,000 after buying an additional 37,072 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WING shares. Truist dropped their price target on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.72.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total transaction of $117,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,929 shares of company stock worth $3,480,276 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $172.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 174.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.62. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.49 and a 12 month high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.69%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.