Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,404 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of ChampionX worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,834,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,353,000 after buying an additional 292,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,552,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,512,000 after buying an additional 403,614 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in ChampionX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,928,000 after buying an additional 121,032 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in ChampionX by 158.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,186,000 after buying an additional 4,117,726 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in ChampionX by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,236,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,958,000 after acquiring an additional 254,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $20.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 3.24. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.28.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.