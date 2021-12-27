Amalgamated Bank Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,318 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Avnet worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVT. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Avnet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,508,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,326,000 after purchasing an additional 162,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avnet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,914,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,450,000 after purchasing an additional 119,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Avnet by 7.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,375,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,354,000 after purchasing an additional 316,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Avnet by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,904,000 after purchasing an additional 182,436 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Avnet by 30.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,941,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,828,000 after purchasing an additional 457,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $40.25 on Monday. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.20.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

AVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

