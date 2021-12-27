Amalgamated Bank Has $3.24 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VICI. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.

In related news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 16,630 shares of company stock worth $474,742 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $28.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

