Amalgamated Bank Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Cirrus Logic worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 135.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $248,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,393 shares of company stock worth $4,766,630 in the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $91.46 on Monday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.95 and its 200-day moving average is $82.61.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.20.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

