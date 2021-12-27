Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,387,281,000 after purchasing an additional 875,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,011,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,901,000 after purchasing an additional 376,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,282 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,393,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,425,000 after purchasing an additional 244,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $3,410,190.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $2,962,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,693 shares of company stock worth $17,159,941. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $108.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.98. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $67.98 and a 12-month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.