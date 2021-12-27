Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,037 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 621.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Atlassian by 45.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 541,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,087,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.83.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $387.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.21, a PEG ratio of 106.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $404.21 and its 200 day moving average is $355.36. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $198.80 and a 52-week high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.