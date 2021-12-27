Amalgamated Bank Sells 11,762 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,762 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Univar Solutions worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $27.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $29.77.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Univar Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

In related news, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $618,069.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $1,427,577.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

