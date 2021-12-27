Amalgamated Bank Sells 12,410 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,410 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of United Bankshares worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 589.6% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $36.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.08. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.25.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 34.27%. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 48.32%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.