Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,630 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 224,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,021,000 after purchasing an additional 17,474 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 539,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 41,694 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $7,754,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,753 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $102.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.63. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $106.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

Several research firms have commented on CHRW. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.27.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

