Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,651 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $82.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.14. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $84.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 44,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $3,671,779.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

