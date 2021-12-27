Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,710 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Incyte by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its stake in Incyte by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist dropped their price target on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

INCY opened at $73.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.28 and its 200-day moving average is $73.08.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,075,872 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,323,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

