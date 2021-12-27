Amalgamated Bank Sells 22,568 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,568 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of JetBlue Airways worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Investment Management raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 144.7% in the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 79,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 46,903 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 15.3% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 17,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 130,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,090,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,082,000 after acquiring an additional 34,492 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $14.67 on Monday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.49.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

