Amalgamated Bank Sells 418 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 1.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 5.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 0.3% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Abiomed by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.80.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $352.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 108.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.27. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.27 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $336.63 and a 200-day moving average of $335.22.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

