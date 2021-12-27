Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,381 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Selective Insurance Group worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,991 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $475,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $625,330.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,561 shares of company stock worth $2,913,392. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGI opened at $79.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $91.46. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.93%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

