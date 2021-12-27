Amalgamated Bank Sells 844 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 99.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total transaction of $2,840,159.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total value of $3,699,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPLA opened at $162.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $101.90 and a one year high of $176.96.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.30.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

