Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMAR) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. 13,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 18,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83.

About Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR)

Amarillo Biosciences, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products in the United States and Asia. The company operates in three divisions: Pharmaceutical, Medical, and Consumer. The Pharmaceutical division offers low-dose non-injectable interferon (IFN) for the treatment of neoplastic, viral, and fibrotic diseases.

