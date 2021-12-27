Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEE. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

In related news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth $433,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth $1,687,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE opened at $87.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Ameren has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $90.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

