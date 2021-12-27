Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will report $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Ameresco reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.30.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $77.91 on Monday. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $101.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.59.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 5,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $415,852.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,827,573.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,238 shares of company stock valued at $13,409,602 in the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 9.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 26.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 45.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

