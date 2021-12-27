American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.46

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.46 and last traded at $56.46, with a volume of 382879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.72.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.98.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 1,446.15%.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,501.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,123,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,718 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 909.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 743,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,725,000 after purchasing an additional 669,615 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,597,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,809,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

