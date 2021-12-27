American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $282.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.23 and a 200-day moving average of $277.64. The stock has a market cap of $128.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s payout ratio is 95.27%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

