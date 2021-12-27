American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Stock Price Down 4.7%

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)’s stock price was down 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.13. Approximately 7,769 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,120,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.47.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $957,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 18,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $116,169.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 508,855 shares of company stock worth $3,511,858 over the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in American Well by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 145,550 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Well by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 506,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 325,009 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in American Well during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in American Well during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in American Well by 228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 72,146 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Company Profile (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

