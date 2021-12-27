Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $723.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to report $723.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $717.78 million and the highest is $730.30 million. Americold Realty Trust reported sales of $523.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Americold Realty Trust.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 138.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 126,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 73,160 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 27.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 15,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE COLD opened at $31.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.55. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -293.32%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.