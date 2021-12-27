Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.1% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $18,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 200,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,563,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 77,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,500,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 255,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,351,000 after purchasing an additional 25,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 39,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.24.

AMGN stock opened at $223.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.75.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

