Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 20.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 190,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,427,000 after acquiring an additional 38,926 shares during the period. Finally, Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $223.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.27 and a 200-day moving average of $222.75. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.24.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

