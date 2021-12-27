Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Cuts Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,256 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 0.10% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $7,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 101.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $64.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.49. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,694 shares of company stock worth $1,451,569. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

