Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $2.90 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $679.42 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $696.58. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $652.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $613.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.27.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

