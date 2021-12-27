Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $9.83 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.0% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $268,000. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 10.8% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,067.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,048.26 and a 200 day moving average of $826.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.31, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $806.50.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,277,366 shares of company stock worth $4,483,656,578 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.