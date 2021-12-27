Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 102,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,972,000 after buying an additional 577,935 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $31,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $61.02 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.83 and a 200 day moving average of $60.07. The firm has a market cap of $258.33 billion, a PE ratio of -43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.66.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

