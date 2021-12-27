Amica Retiree Medical Trust Decreases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises about 1.2% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $701.17.

Shares of LRCX opened at $698.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $635.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $616.88. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $465.50 and a 12-month high of $719.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

