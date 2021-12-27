Amica Retiree Medical Trust Decreases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,690 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,867 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 711,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $47,937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,299,000 after buying an additional 235,271 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 154,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,225,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 82,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

NYSE TJX opened at $73.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.03. The stock has a market cap of $87.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

