Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $1.38 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.2% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist raised their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

HD stock opened at $397.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $388.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market cap of $414.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

