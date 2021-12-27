Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $1.41 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 1.3% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

Shares of MS stock opened at $99.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $105.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

