Amica Retiree Medical Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.4% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $1,498,387,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,346,000 after buying an additional 2,113,096 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 173.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $616,684,000 after buying an additional 1,071,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 38.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,934,000 after buying an additional 972,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,941,000 after buying an additional 881,104 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $360.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $343.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.05.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.