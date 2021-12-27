Amica Retiree Medical Trust Sells 6,209 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,209 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.2% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

PM stock opened at $92.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.34 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.39.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

