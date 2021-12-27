Amica Retiree Medical Trust Trims Holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,581 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust owned about 0.17% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,327,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CATC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ CATC opened at $89.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $624.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.51. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $97.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.36.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $43.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.56 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.90%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

