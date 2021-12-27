AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) CEO Sells $1,521,390.42 in Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $1,521,390.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded up $1.91 on Monday, hitting $124.24. 477,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,314. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.32 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.24.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,256,000 after acquiring an additional 192,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,558,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,155,000 after buying an additional 43,146 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,444,000 after buying an additional 12,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,052,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,031,000 after buying an additional 429,601 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

